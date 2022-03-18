Ogunjobi fails physical, deal with Bears is off

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ signing of unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been negated because of a failed physical.

Bears GM Ryan Poles announced the situation in a statement on Friday when Ogunjobi was set to appear for an introductory news conference.

“As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here.

“After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”

Ogunjobi suffered an ankle injury during the Cincinnati Bengals’ wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs.

Ogunjobi was the most established player the Bears signed in free agency so far as they tried to rebuild their defensive line in a 4-3 approach. According to an NFL Network report, the Bears agreed initially to pay him $40.5 million over three years.

