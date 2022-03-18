Advertisement

Pritzker pulls Illinois’ pension assets from Russian companies, prohibits contracts

In a joint statement issued Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that Illinois pension assets are...
In a joint statement issued Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that Illinois pension assets are cutting ties with Russian companies.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In a joint statement Friday, Governor JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Chris Welch confirmed that Illinois pension assets are cutting ties with Russian companies and contracts.

“As Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine escalates, it threatens everyone around the world. We are unified in our belief that Putin must be stopped. Working together, our offices will advance legislation to remove any Russian companies from Illinois’ pension assets and prohibit contracting with any companies based in Russia. Beyond these financial consequences, we will also join national efforts to assist with this heartbreaking refugee crisis. We are hopeful that negotiations can bring about an end to this violence, but until then Illinois must stand strong for democracy and support the brave men and women of Ukraine in defending their country.”

Joint statement from Governor JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Chris Welch

The move comes in response to Russian’s deadly invasion of Ukraine, which began four weeks ago.

