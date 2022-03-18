Advertisement

Freeport’s Walnut Acres saved

The Stephenson County board voted Thursday night to temporarily save Walnut Acres nursing home.
Stephenson County board decides fate of Walnut Acres.
Stephenson County board decides fate of Walnut Acres.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County board voted Thursday night to temporarily save Walnut Acres nursing home.

Community members rallied outside the Stephenson County Court House hoping to convince board members to save the facility before the Thursday night meeting.

The vote was delayed several times, but the board came to a consensus to keep it open temporarily.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Petland Closed
Petland in Rockford closed, cites state puppy mill law
Narciso Munoz
South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her
Rockford police
Four juveniles detained for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Protestors gather outside the Stephenson County Courthouse to protest the closing of Walnut Acres
Protesters rally to save Walnut Acres
Protestors rally to save Walnut Acres
Protestors rally to save Walnut Acres
"Jane Doe" body was identified in 2019 as Peggy Lynn Johnson of McHenry, Illinois.
LaRoche found guilty of 1999 murder of McHenry County woman with Stateline ties