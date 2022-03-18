Freeport’s Walnut Acres saved
The Stephenson County board voted Thursday night to temporarily save Walnut Acres nursing home.
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Community members rallied outside the Stephenson County Court House hoping to convince board members to save the facility before the Thursday night meeting.
The vote was delayed several times, but the board came to a consensus to keep it open temporarily.
