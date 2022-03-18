Freeport teacher on leave for misconduct allegations

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A teacher in the Freeport 145 School District is on administrative leave Friday after misconduct allegations were reported to the Department of Child and Family Services.

On Wednesday, March 16, the school district was notified of the DCFS report as well as an investigation into the incident by the Freeport Police Department.

In a statement released Friday, the school district said:

“The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while the allegations are being investigated. We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities and we are aware that this matter is the subject of widespread discussion among the community. Please understand that we cannot release information that may compromise the integrity of the investigation or violate student or staff confidentiality requirements. We will provide additional information if and when it is appropriate to do so. Thank you.”

No other information has been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.