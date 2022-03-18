Advertisement

Freeport teacher on leave for misconduct allegations

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A teacher in the Freeport 145 School District is on administrative leave Friday after misconduct allegations were reported to the Department of Child and Family Services.

On Wednesday, March 16, the school district was notified of the DCFS report as well as an investigation into the incident by the Freeport Police Department.

In a statement released Friday, the school district said:

No other information has been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

