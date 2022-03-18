Driver crawls through windshield to exit garbage truck in rollover accident

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found the driver of a garbage truck stuck inside the vehicle while it was turned on its side.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, New Milford and Blackhawk Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Baxter Rd. and 11th St. for a reported garbage truck on its side blocking traffic.

New Milford’s ambulance was the first unit to arrive on scene, finding the driver still inside the garbage truck. Cherry Valley Fire gave additional manpower to help remove the driver from the vehicle. The ambulance crew was able to remove the windshield of the vehicle and confirm that the driver was not injured.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle through the open windshield with assistance from personnel on scene. He was assessed on scene for injuries and was released.

No other vehicles were involved. The cause of the accident is believed to be pooling water on the roadway due to the storm.

