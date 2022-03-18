City of Rockford sees multiple road closures, repairs through the end of March

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As soon as the spring weather allows, expect traffic zones to pop up warning motorists of repairs and road closures.

Here’s a list of current and near-future road closures in the city of Rockford:

1700 block of 11th St. Traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction between 16th Ave. and 17th Ave. starting Wednesday, March 16 for 1-3 business days , weather permitting. The Water Division is repairing the water service.

600 block of Harrison Ave. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Wednesday, March 16 for 1-3 business days , weather permitting. The Water Division is repairing a manhole.

The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority is closing the northbound right-side lane of 9th between 23rd and 22nd Avenues for sewer repair starting Wednesday, March 16 through the end of Friday, March 18 , weather permitting.

Contractor crews for the City of Rockford are closing the east bound right/curb lane in the 2300 block of E State St. between St. Louis Ave. and S Rockford Ave. for an emergency storm inlet repair from Friday, March 18 through the end of the day Wednesday, March 23 , weather permitting.

3500 block of Guilford Rd. Guilford Rd. will be closed at Roncevalles Ave. to all traffic heading eastbound starting Monday, March 21 fro 1-3 business days , weather permitting. The Water Division will be repairing a manhole.

The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority is closing 27th between Broadway and 12th for sewer repair starting Monday, March 23 through the end of Monday, March 28, weather permitting.

The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority is closing the west bound inside lane of Charles Street between 27th and 24th Street for sewer repair starting Monday, March 23 through the end of Monday, March 28 , weather permitting.

The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority is closing Jordan Place between Larson Ave and Wind Point Driver for sewer repair starting Monday, March 23 through the end of Wednesday, March 30, weather permitting.

Proper traffic controls will be in place for all of these projects and citizens are encouraged to use alternate routes. Please use extreme caution when near work zones.

Questions for the Water Division repair jobs can be answered by the Public Works, Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.

Questions for the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority projects can be answered at 815-387-7600 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Questions for the City of Rockford storm inlet repair job can be answered by contractors Giovanni Giacomazzo at 779-200-0254, Harry Noble at 779-348-7619 or Mitch Leatherby at 779-348-7631.

