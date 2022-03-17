Advertisement

Sterling man faces 2 child pornography charges

Michael T. Moreno, 27, of Sterling was arrested on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 on two counts of disseminating images of child sex abuse.(Illinois State Police and Whiteside County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police and Homeland Security on Wednesday made an arrest for circulation of child pornography.

State police investigators arrested Michael T. Moreno, 27, of Sterling, for two counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X Felony.

On March 16, 2022, an internet taskforce team executed a search warrant at a residence on 11th Street in Sterling following an investigation involving child pornography. Evidence from the scene led to Moreno’s arrest.

Moreno is currently lodged in the Whiteside County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and on-going and no further information has been released.

A list of internet safety and security websites is available below:

