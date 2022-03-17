Sterling man faces 2 child pornography charges

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police and Homeland Security on Wednesday made an arrest for circulation of child pornography.

State police investigators arrested Michael T. Moreno, 27, of Sterling, for two counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X Felony.

On March 16, 2022, an internet taskforce team executed a search warrant at a residence on 11th Street in Sterling following an investigation involving child pornography. Evidence from the scene led to Moreno’s arrest.

Moreno is currently lodged in the Whiteside County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and on-going and no further information has been released.

A list of internet safety and security websites is available below:

Keep Kids Safe Online, learn more at: www.onlinesafeonlinesmart.com

Report Online Exploitation at: www.cybertipline.org

Resources for Survivors of Sexual Abuse Material: missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources

