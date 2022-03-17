Stephenson Co. celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with special events

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for festivities to ring in the Irish holiday, check out these offerings in Stephenson County.

St. Patrick’s Day craft at the Children’s Hands-On Museum of NWIL - 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Arts and crafts hosted by 4-H after school will include paper quilling, mosaic art and shamrock art.

St. Patrick’s Day Mash Bash at Generations Brewing Co. - 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Corned beef tacos, small batch release of O’Fugglles Irish Red ale and live music from Better Late Than Never