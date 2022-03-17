Stephenson Co. celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with special events
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for festivities to ring in the Irish holiday, check out these offerings in Stephenson County.
- St. Patrick’s Day craft at the Children’s Hands-On Museum of NWIL - 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Arts and crafts hosted by 4-H after school will include paper quilling, mosaic art and shamrock art.
- St. Patrick’s Day Mash Bash at Generations Brewing Co. - 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Corned beef tacos, small batch release of O’Fugglles Irish Red ale and live music from Better Late Than Never
- St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl in downtown Freeport - 11 a.m. Sunday, March 19. The event features live music, contests, prizes, food and drink specials. Participating pubs include Bourbons on Main, Horizon Liquors, Mort’s, Pub 219, This Is It Eatery and Wagner House.
