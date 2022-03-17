South Beloit man pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A South Beloit, Ill. man pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Court Judge John Z. Lee to a charge of transportation of child pornography.

David Wittwer, 51, of South Beloit, Ill., admitted in a written plea agreement that on February 24, 2016, he used his computer to post images of child pornography to a website.

Wittwer admitted to having a tablet and cellphone that contained the more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. His sentence hearing is set for July 27, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

