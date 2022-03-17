Advertisement

Sister’s Thai Cafe in Rockford thriving one year after Barstool Fund donation

By Quini Amma
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when local restaurants were struggling the most, Sister’s Cafe in Rockford had their prayers answered thanks to the social media giant Barstool.

Even after a whole year after the $15,000 funding, the authentic Thai food restaurant is still going strong. Megan Sengchannavong’s parents own the restaurant and says she saw how devastated they were when restaurants were forced to close over a year ago. That’s when she knew she had to step in and help. She says, “It was hard. Rent is not cheap, food is not cheap. We were pretty closed we were definitely in the hole.”

That’s when she found out about a fund organized by Barstool, a popular digital media company that focuses on sports and pop culture. Barstool gave away money to business owners impacted by COVID-19 and Megan made it her mission to get her application approved/ She says, “When I first sent it he didn’t respond for 2 weeks. Every day for two weeks, I just kept resending the email like 5 or 6 times.”

It was the persistency of her emails that finally led to the funding for her parent’s restaurant that went towards rent, payroll and food.

Megan’s mother Chintana Sengchannavong thanks the community and the funding that keeps the doors open even after a year later allowing her to continue her passion for cooking. ”I’m really blessed that I have a very strong customer base you know all my customers still here with me,” says Chintana Sengchannavong.

Cucina Di Rosa and The Office Nite Club also received a part of the Barstool Fund to help stay in business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

