RVC announces roster for boys and girls Rising Stars Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RVC basketball has announced the rosters for both the boys and girls Rising Stars Classic. Both games will be held at the RVC Physical Education Center on April 16 at 5 and 7 p.m.

The teams will be divided between NIC-10 players and area players.

Boys NIC-10 Team

Rob Chaney – Auburn

Owen Hart – Hono

Jemere Jefferson – East

Kaleb Dixon – Freeport

Alex Wilson – Harlem

Lathan Lewis – Harlem

Bryson Hodge – Guilford

Joey Appino – Boylan

Latrell Kyles – East

Dominic Cummisso – Hono

1st Alternative – Aaron Winters – Belvidere North

2nd Alternative – Semaj Smith - Guilford

Chris Dixon - Coach

Boys Area Team

Kellen Henze – Eastland

Jake Gaither – Dixon

Alec Golembiewski – General Kingston

Garrett Bertrand – Rockford Lutheran

Evan Davidson – Stillman Valley

Carl Firch – Winnebago

Ike Johnson – Rockford Christian

Ryan Simmons – Rochelle

Hunter Hoffman – Pecatonica

Lane McVicar – Dekalb

1st Alternate – Bo Seaton –Pecatonica

2nd Alternate – Max Connell - Byron

Bobby Heisler - Coach

Girls NIC-10 Team

Brooklyn Gray - Auburn

Haley Warren - Hononegah

Mya Davidson - Harlem

Karley Colson - Jefferson

Carl Lamay - Hononegah

Crystal Sotelo - Belvidere North

Kiara Brandon - Guilford

Olivia Harter - Boylan

Julie Bailey - Harlem

Zhakyla Evans - Auburn

1st Alternate - Carlee Fridly - Harlem

2nd Alternate - Myah Udell - Harlem

Jason Brunke - Hononegah

Girls Area Team

Miyah Brown - Winnebago

Renee Rittmeyer - Winnebago

Mikayla Huffine - Lutheran

Sam Tourtillott - Dixon

Izzie McKinley - Byron

Faith Feverbach - Sycamore

Ella Shipley - Sycamore

Olivia Dinges - Amboy

Brynn Haas - Stockton

Mary Zettle - Dakota

1st Alternate - Addison Burkholder - Eastland

2nd Alternate - Chloe Sweitzer - Eastland

Judy Krause - Coach

Tim Bukoski - Coach

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.