RVC announces roster for boys and girls Rising Stars Classic

Both games will be held on April 16 RVC Phys. Ed. Center
Winnebago's Miyah Brown earns Class 2A First Team All-State honors.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RVC basketball has announced the rosters for both the boys and girls Rising Stars Classic. Both games will be held at the RVC Physical Education Center on April 16 at 5 and 7 p.m.

The teams will be divided between NIC-10 players and area players.

Boys NIC-10 Team

Rob Chaney – Auburn

Owen Hart – Hono

Jemere Jefferson – East

Kaleb Dixon – Freeport

Alex Wilson – Harlem

Lathan Lewis – Harlem

Bryson Hodge – Guilford

Joey Appino – Boylan

Latrell Kyles – East

Dominic Cummisso – Hono

1st Alternative – Aaron Winters – Belvidere North

2nd Alternative – Semaj Smith - Guilford

Chris Dixon - Coach

Boys Area Team

Kellen Henze – Eastland

Jake Gaither – Dixon

Alec Golembiewski – General Kingston

Garrett Bertrand – Rockford Lutheran

Evan Davidson – Stillman Valley

Carl Firch – Winnebago

Ike Johnson – Rockford Christian

Ryan Simmons – Rochelle

Hunter Hoffman – Pecatonica

Lane McVicar – Dekalb

1st Alternate – Bo Seaton –Pecatonica

2nd Alternate – Max Connell - Byron

Bobby Heisler - Coach

Girls NIC-10 Team

Brooklyn Gray - Auburn

Haley Warren - Hononegah

Mya Davidson - Harlem

Karley Colson - Jefferson

Carl Lamay - Hononegah

Crystal Sotelo - Belvidere North

Kiara Brandon - Guilford

Olivia Harter - Boylan

Julie Bailey - Harlem

Zhakyla Evans - Auburn

1st Alternate - Carlee Fridly - Harlem

2nd Alternate - Myah Udell - Harlem

Jason Brunke - Hononegah

Girls Area Team

Miyah Brown - Winnebago

Renee Rittmeyer - Winnebago

Mikayla Huffine - Lutheran

Sam Tourtillott - Dixon

Izzie McKinley - Byron

Faith Feverbach - Sycamore

Ella Shipley - Sycamore

Olivia Dinges - Amboy

Brynn Haas - Stockton

Mary Zettle - Dakota

1st Alternate - Addison Burkholder - Eastland

2nd Alternate - Chloe Sweitzer - Eastland

Judy Krause - Coach

Tim Bukoski - Coach

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

