RVC announces roster for boys and girls Rising Stars Classic
Both games will be held on April 16 RVC Phys. Ed. Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RVC basketball has announced the rosters for both the boys and girls Rising Stars Classic. Both games will be held at the RVC Physical Education Center on April 16 at 5 and 7 p.m.
The teams will be divided between NIC-10 players and area players.
Boys NIC-10 Team
Rob Chaney – Auburn
Owen Hart – Hono
Jemere Jefferson – East
Kaleb Dixon – Freeport
Alex Wilson – Harlem
Lathan Lewis – Harlem
Bryson Hodge – Guilford
Joey Appino – Boylan
Latrell Kyles – East
Dominic Cummisso – Hono
1st Alternative – Aaron Winters – Belvidere North
2nd Alternative – Semaj Smith - Guilford
Chris Dixon - Coach
Boys Area Team
Kellen Henze – Eastland
Jake Gaither – Dixon
Alec Golembiewski – General Kingston
Garrett Bertrand – Rockford Lutheran
Evan Davidson – Stillman Valley
Carl Firch – Winnebago
Ike Johnson – Rockford Christian
Ryan Simmons – Rochelle
Hunter Hoffman – Pecatonica
Lane McVicar – Dekalb
1st Alternate – Bo Seaton –Pecatonica
2nd Alternate – Max Connell - Byron
Bobby Heisler - Coach
Girls NIC-10 Team
Brooklyn Gray - Auburn
Haley Warren - Hononegah
Mya Davidson - Harlem
Karley Colson - Jefferson
Carl Lamay - Hononegah
Crystal Sotelo - Belvidere North
Kiara Brandon - Guilford
Olivia Harter - Boylan
Julie Bailey - Harlem
Zhakyla Evans - Auburn
1st Alternate - Carlee Fridly - Harlem
2nd Alternate - Myah Udell - Harlem
Jason Brunke - Hononegah
Girls Area Team
Miyah Brown - Winnebago
Renee Rittmeyer - Winnebago
Mikayla Huffine - Lutheran
Sam Tourtillott - Dixon
Izzie McKinley - Byron
Faith Feverbach - Sycamore
Ella Shipley - Sycamore
Olivia Dinges - Amboy
Brynn Haas - Stockton
Mary Zettle - Dakota
1st Alternate - Addison Burkholder - Eastland
2nd Alternate - Chloe Sweitzer - Eastland
Judy Krause - Coach
Tim Bukoski - Coach
