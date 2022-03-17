Rather Cloudy with Afternoon Shower Chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with highs around the 60 degree mark. A few scattered showers possible this afternoon. Scattered showers likely tonight. Highs a only 40 degrees tomorrow with on and off again rain showers. We could pick up a much needed .10 - .25″. Shower chances continue Friday night and could possibly mix with snow early Saturday morning as lows drop to 34 degrees. Becoming partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the middle 40′s. 60 and sunny on Sunday for our 1st day of Spring.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.