Petland in Rockford closed, cites state puppy mill law

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacated store, empty parking lot and a sign on the door that reads “closed permanently” is all that is left at the Petland in Rockford.

A statement on the main page of the store’s website says that the decision came on February 23, 2022 and effects all Illinois pet stores.

The sign on the door reads:

“Due to misguided state laws, Illinois pet stores can no longer legally work with licensed and inspected professional breeders.

Only 4% of dogs sold in the USA are sold through pet stores. Pet stores are the only source of puppies in IL that are licensed, regulated breeders of the highest standards only.

Despite this, animal rights groups have convinced legislators that requiring pet stores to only source puppies from nonprofit rescues and shelters will close puppy mills. We contend that puppy mills exist in the unlicensed and unregulated world of dog breeders almost exclusively and do not cross paths with our pet store. Meanwhile, there are no restrictions on shelters or rescues that purchase dogs direct to the public. This misguided legislation will have no impact whatsoever on the targeted puppy mills yet will have significant impact on our valued employees.

Please reach out to your local House Representative or State Senator and tell them you support House Bill 4643 to protect pets, protect pet stores, and protect your right to choose where your next pet comes from.”

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

