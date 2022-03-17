Much cooler air rushing in, setting up a cold, rainy, windy Friday
Wintry mix still in play, but snow accumulations much more unlikely
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a rather nice stretch of weather this week, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
The Stateline’s been witnessing firsthand the changes taking place early Thursday evening, as a wind shift to the north is sending temperatures crashing. Some spots are already 20° to 25° colder than they were 24 hours ago.
Still, at the end of the day, Thursday goes into the books as having been a fifth straight above normal, though that streak’s almost sure to end Friday.
In addition to the rapid temperature downturn, there’s wet weather in the forecast. In fact rain’s been occurring in a small portion of the area for several hours late Thursday afternoon and into early Thursday evening. To this point in time, most of the shower activity has been focused across Green County in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
But a second, more organized, stronger system takes aim on the region later Thursday night into early Friday morning, and will impact the Stateline for an overwhelming majority of the day.
Showers will be rather scattered in nature Thursday evening and overnight. In fact, there’s a possibility some spots remain dry throughout.
Come Friday, though, we’re to expect rain to become much more widespread with time. Not only will rain become more widespread, it’s to pick up an intensity as well. Given the thick cloud cover, a cold rain, and a biting northeasterly wind all expected to be in place, Friday has all the makings of a downright miserable day.
Temperatures are not likely to get out of the 40s, and wind chills are to remain in the 30s just about all day long.
There’s likely to be a break in the action for a time Friday evening, before some wraparound moisture will pivot in overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s that the prospects for accumulating snow have lowered considerably. There was a thought earlier in the week that there could be a period of several hours of snowfall that could potentially accumulate here or nearby. While a few flurries or light snow showers may still very possibly mix in, the threat for accumulation has shifted well to our north.
While we are to avoid any snowfall of consequence, we won’t escape potentially significant rainfall that may come on out of this system. Current computer forecast model projections have anywhere between 0.68″ and 1.14″ of rain to come between now and mid day Saturday. An average of three reliable computer model solutions generates 0.92″of rain.
This, of course, would be welcome news considering the fact that 2022 has picked up right where 2021 left off in terms of precipitation. Coming off a year in which we tallied a rainfall deficit of more than a foot, we’ve seen less than half of our normal precipitation in the early stages of 2022.
That’s why it should come as no surprise that the drought situation has remained unchanged, or has worsened. More than a quarter of the state of Illinois now finds itself to be abnormally dry or worse, and virtually the entire Stateline finds itself to be in moderate drought.
We are by no means alone. Nationwide, nearly three quarters of U.S. real estate is considered to be in some sort of drought.
Computer modeling does continue to favor a more active pattern extending into early next week. While things do turn warmer once again, we have our eyes on another potentially significant storm system that could bring more healthy rain to the area beginning Monday night and potentially extending through early Wednesday.
