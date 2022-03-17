Much cooler air rushing in, setting up a cold, rainy, windy Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a rather nice stretch of weather this week, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

The Stateline’s been witnessing firsthand the changes taking place early Thursday evening, as a wind shift to the north is sending temperatures crashing. Some spots are already 20° to 25° colder than they were 24 hours ago.

Still, at the end of the day, Thursday goes into the books as having been a fifth straight above normal, though that streak’s almost sure to end Friday.

Thursday was our 5th straight day with above normal temperatures, but that streak's nearly sure to end Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In addition to the rapid temperature downturn, there’s wet weather in the forecast. In fact rain’s been occurring in a small portion of the area for several hours late Thursday afternoon and into early Thursday evening. To this point in time, most of the shower activity has been focused across Green County in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.

But a second, more organized, stronger system takes aim on the region later Thursday night into early Friday morning, and will impact the Stateline for an overwhelming majority of the day.

Showers will be rather scattered in nature Thursday evening and overnight. In fact, there’s a possibility some spots remain dry throughout.

Scattered showers will be possible early Friday morning, though many spots stay dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday, though, we’re to expect rain to become much more widespread with time. Not only will rain become more widespread, it’s to pick up an intensity as well. Given the thick cloud cover, a cold rain, and a biting northeasterly wind all expected to be in place, Friday has all the makings of a downright miserable day.

Showers are going to become a bit more widespread Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers will be much more numerous, and quite possibly heavier by midday Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold, wind-driven rain is to continue through early Friday evening, if not longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are not likely to get out of the 40s, and wind chills are to remain in the 30s just about all day long.

There’s likely to be a break in the action for a time Friday evening, before some wraparound moisture will pivot in overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s that the prospects for accumulating snow have lowered considerably. There was a thought earlier in the week that there could be a period of several hours of snowfall that could potentially accumulate here or nearby. While a few flurries or light snow showers may still very possibly mix in, the threat for accumulation has shifted well to our north.

There may be a break in the action for a time Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The window for any mixed or wintry precipitation has closed considerably. Still, a few snowflakes are possible to mix in. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few flurries may linger into the mid-morning hours Saturday, but quieter times are to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we are to avoid any snowfall of consequence, we won’t escape potentially significant rainfall that may come on out of this system. Current computer forecast model projections have anywhere between 0.68″ and 1.14″ of rain to come between now and mid day Saturday. An average of three reliable computer model solutions generates 0.92″of rain.

Model forecasts generate rather healthy rainfall totals from this storm, a potentially welcome development. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This, of course, would be welcome news considering the fact that 2022 has picked up right where 2021 left off in terms of precipitation. Coming off a year in which we tallied a rainfall deficit of more than a foot, we’ve seen less than half of our normal precipitation in the early stages of 2022.

Coming off of a very dry 2021, this year has been no different in the early stages. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s why it should come as no surprise that the drought situation has remained unchanged, or has worsened. More than a quarter of the state of Illinois now finds itself to be abnormally dry or worse, and virtually the entire Stateline finds itself to be in moderate drought.

More than a quarter of the state is in some state of drought, with virtually the entire Stateline in Moderate Drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We are by no means alone. Nationwide, nearly three quarters of U.S. real estate is considered to be in some sort of drought.

Computer modeling does continue to favor a more active pattern extending into early next week. While things do turn warmer once again, we have our eyes on another potentially significant storm system that could bring more healthy rain to the area beginning Monday night and potentially extending through early Wednesday.

