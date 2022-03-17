Four juveniles detained for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four juvenile males, between the ages of 13 and 15 are in juvenile detention after an armed robbery Wednesday in Rockford.

One 13-year-old, one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, all juvenile males from Rockford, are charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Rockford police were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to the area of S. Chicago Avenue and 2nd Avenue for reports of an armed robbery. Two juvenile males walking home from school were approached by a vehicle with four occupants. Three of the four occupants exited the vehicle, pointed guns at the victims, and demanded their property. After the robbery, the suspect fled in the vehicle which had been reported stolen in Marengo, Ill.

The vehicle and suspects were found in the 1900 block of N. Court Street. All four occupants fled the scene but were tracked down by Rockford Police K-9 and lodged in juvenile detention.

