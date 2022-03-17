Advertisement

Four juveniles detained for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon

Rockford police
Rockford police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four juvenile males, between the ages of 13 and 15 are in juvenile detention after an armed robbery Wednesday in Rockford.

One 13-year-old, one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, all juvenile males from Rockford, are charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Rockford police were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to the area of S. Chicago Avenue and 2nd Avenue for reports of an armed robbery. Two juvenile males walking home from school were approached by a vehicle with four occupants. Three of the four occupants exited the vehicle, pointed guns at the victims, and demanded their property. After the robbery, the suspect fled in the vehicle which had been reported stolen in Marengo, Ill.

The vehicle and suspects were found in the 1900 block of N. Court Street. All four occupants fled the scene but were tracked down by Rockford Police K-9 and lodged in juvenile detention.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner: 5 dead in multi-vehicle crash I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Narciso Munoz
South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton
Mercyhealth approved to move 70 beds from Rockton Ave. campus
Community reacts to inpatient services closing
Community reacts to inpatient services closing at Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton Campus

Latest News

Four leaf clovers part of Betina Reich's more than 1,500 count collection.
Wisconsin woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
Illinois lawmakers could boost TANF benefits this year
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner: 5 dead in multi-vehicle crash I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Felicity Westmoreland (left), Daniel Howarth (center) and Donna Westmoreland (right) are all...
Parents, grandmother charged in death of newborn after fentanyl found in child’s blood