City of Byron receives funding to fix its water system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In April of 2021 Capitol Hill announced a project, backed by U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, to distribute money for community funding. $2 million of the funding will go towards fixing the City of Byron’s water redistribution system.

“This is to replace about 25 blocks of old water system. It’s at least 60 years old,” said Byron Mayor John Rickard.

Byron’s water system is old, and luckily help is on the way.

“We gotta dig up the road every time there’s a break. Our residents lose water pressure and we end up with boil orders,” said Rickard.

The money will go towards the older downtown portion of the city. Once the money arrives, work will begin.

Rickard says timing “depends on when the money actually arrives, will depend on when we can start and finish that but basically one construction season.”

Studio On Second, located in downtown Byron, will be directly impacted by the project. Owner Victoria Devoe says the water directly impacts hair coloring, and she’s excited the mains will be replaced.

“I do notice a difference in the water when we do wash out blondes. Rust and mineral deposits can cause discoloration in blonde hair, like rust and cooler, warmer tones,” Devoe told 23 News.

Other projects approved within Kinzinger’s district include a revamp to university of Illinois Health Sciences campus and a half a million donation to Northern Illinois University’s agriculture consortium project.

