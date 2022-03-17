Chairperson Joseph Chiarelli addresses Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Setting county goals for 2022. Forest Hills Country Club in Loves Park welcomed Winnebago County Chairman Joseph Chiarelli for his state of the county address, where the chairman addressed a number of issues his office will look to fix. In his speech, Chiarelli outlined three key areas of improvement for 2022.

“That’s public safety, economic development, and infrastructure,” Chiarelli said in his speech

Chiarelli touts the office of criminal justice initiatives as a way to improve public safety, by looking at the criminal justice system as a whole.

“My director Marlena Dokken works to align systems and services, increase capacity to respond to criminal justice needs, and to ultimately reduce crime and recidivism in Winnebago County,” he said when referencing the Chairman’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives, which was set up in 2021 by Chiarelli.

He also stresses the need to bring more residents to the county as a way of increasing economic development.

“More single family homes permits have been issued in the first few months of 2022 than at the same time in the entire 2021,” he said.

Chiarelli thinks its imperative county workers continue to provide outstanding service. He ended his speech by saying.

“I want to announce that the state of the county is strong, stable and productive.”

This was the second of ten events as part of the Parks Chamber Legislative Event series. The Parks Chamber looks to provide opportunities for local businesses to connect with government officials, so they can hear from them directly.

