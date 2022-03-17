Advertisement

Boylan Girl’s Basketball Head Coach Paul Perrone will not return for next season

Perrone has been with Boylan as a head coach since 2009-10
Boylan girls head coach Paul Perrone won his 500th career game.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an email to WIFR, Boylan Girls Basketball Head Coach Paul Perrone said he is not returning to coach Boylan next season. Perrone believes his dismissal from the team was “totally unjustified”.

Perrone celebrated 500 career wins this past season after coaching at Harlem and Boylan. Perrone’s time with Boylan ends with eight regional titles and three sectional championships, plus 13-straight seasons with an above .500 record.

