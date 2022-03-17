Boylan Girl’s Basketball Head Coach Paul Perrone will not return for next season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an email to WIFR, Boylan Girls Basketball Head Coach Paul Perrone said he is not returning to coach Boylan next season. Perrone believes his dismissal from the team was “totally unjustified”.

Perrone celebrated 500 career wins this past season after coaching at Harlem and Boylan. Perrone’s time with Boylan ends with eight regional titles and three sectional championships, plus 13-straight seasons with an above .500 record.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.