Belvidere Board of Education talks new superintendent interview process

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - School board members are getting ready to start the new interview process to find it’s new superintendent of schools, but they first want to learn more about what the Belvidere community wants to see in it’s new leader of schools.

“The Belvidere community is a great community, they try to and do a great job supporting their schools, and they’re willing to help,” said Belvidere Superintendent of Schools Dan Woestman.

Leaders want to find a new superintendent worthy of that support, using a suburban Chicago search firm to find the best candidates to replace the outgoing Dan Woestman.

“That leadership profile will include survey results of over 500 surveyed community members, that included staff members, parents, students,” said Belvidere Board of Education President Allison Ried-Niemiec.

The firm collected feedback from the community, with some of the biggest concerns being a lack of communication between the school board and community, and a better sense of direction where the curriculum is going. Board members say these responses are top of mind going into the interview process.

“Obviously were all volunteers in our positions, but we want to do the best job we can,” said Ried-Niemiec.

Ried-Niemiec says the new superintendent will not only have to deal with these issues, but also represent the board and district with positive leadership qualities.

“The board will want to see strong communication skills, and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders in the Belvidere community,” said Woestman.

“We felt that is very important, this is the number one position, within our school district,” said Ried-Niemiec.

The board starts it’s interview process Friday night and Saturday, from there it will narrow down to two or three finalists. The new superintendent is set to start July 1, once Woestman leaves for his new job in Warren Township.

