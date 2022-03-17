Coroner: 5 dead in multi-vehicle crash I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston on Thursday morning, March 17.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash, so far.

He said a mobile morgue has been set up at McMikle’s Funeral Home in Charleston, Mo.

According to Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, it was foggy when they responded. They believe someone hit the brakes and a chain reaction followed.

Bolden also confirmed multiple deaths. He said one person was airlifted out and another helicopter was on scene standing by.

Several more people were taken to area hospitals and several were treated on scene.

According to Bolden, one or two emergency responders were also taken to area hospitals.

Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes estimated between 30-50 vehicles were involved in the crash.

“When we got the call about 8 a.m.; and as we approached the interstate, it was a very thick fog,” he said. “You couldn’t, visibility was less than 50 feet. And so the traffic had already backed up, but we had multiple, multiple accidents on both sides of the interstate.”

Hearnes said both the north and southbound lanes of I-57 will remain closed for the better part of the day.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before noon, officers and emergency responders in the area continue to process the scene.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the highway patrol said they have checked with those who are on the interstate and provided them with water. He said they also started the process of removing the non-involved vehicles off the road around 1:30 p.m.

He said they do not have a total count on the number of vehicles, but the crash involved multiple tractor-trailers and passenger cars.

The crashes are at the 10 to 12 mile marker in both north and southbound lanes.

This is near Charleston.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed I-57 in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston until further notice.

MoDOT says all lanes of Interstate 57 in Mississippi County are closed because of a multiple vehicle crash. (Source: Missouri Department of Transportation)

It’s expected to be closed for several hours.

Detours

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not got to Charleston for any reason until the incident is clear.

According to an alert from the sheriff’s office app, they said traffic is backing up and causing unnecessary hazards.

Authorities are rerouting traffic.

Traffic is also being diverted on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

Southbound I-57 drivers are being detoured off at the Cairo exit 1 to Route 3 North to Cape Girardeau.

Illinois State Police said District 22 troopers are on the scene managing traffic control.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes in Illinois and Missouri.

To view the MoDOT traveler map, click here.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, those traveling from Kentucky through Illinois into Missouri on U.S. 60 and U.S. 62 will find most alternate routes around the crash site are already snarled with traffic and are expected to remain that way for hours.

They say anyone heading west into Missouri from Kentucky should consider a detour via the I-555 Mississippi River Bridge at Dyersburg, or a detour through Cape Girardeau to detour westward from there.

Other river crossings include:

I-155 in Caruthersville

MO Route 74 in Cape Girardeau

I-255, I-64, I-70, I-270 in St. Louis

I-55 in Memphis, Tenn.

One person told us traffic was bumper-to-bumper in Anna this afternoon.

Others have seen a long line of vehicles on 74 in Cape Girardeau.

Truck drivers discuss crash

One truck driver we talked to on Thursday said the fog was so thick that morning he could not see the car in front of him.

Sgt. Clark Parrott said the Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking into the role fog played in the crash.

One worker with a tow truck company helping used to work in law enforcement and said this is the worst crash he’s seen in about 25 years. He said removing vehicles and clearing debris will continue to take time.

“You’re doing anything like this and you’re trying to be real careful with everything,” Jerry Hudgens, with Sullivan’s Tire and Towing, said. “Make sure that you don’t do any further damage. Make sure that everybody’s safe. Nobody gets hurt....You got to take your time, you can’t get in any hurry with it.”

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillan, several area emergency crews are responding including the Regional Homeland Security Response Team. The team is made up of first responders from Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

According to the Cairo City Clerk, mutual aid was called in from Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.

