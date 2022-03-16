South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More details revealed in an attack on one South Beloit woman who is now fighting for her life in a Madison hospital.

South Beloit police say Paulina Munoz received multiple blows to her body Monday morning at the hands for her 31-year-old son Narciso.

It all happened inside their home in the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue.

“All you can really think about is just making sure everybody’s okay and safe at that point you know locking the doors and just waiting for the first responders to show up,” said Haily Clark, who lives in the Munoz home.

Clark’s frightened call to 911 the morning of March 14 alerted police to trouble at the Munoz’s home in South Beloit. She says she listened in horror as her boyfriend’s uncle beat and stabbed 69-year-old Paulina Munoz, his mother.

“He stepped out with a knife and took a couple steps towards my boyfriend so he immediately ran back to the room where I was at and you know told me to call the police like he has a knife, his grandma’s in trouble,” Clark said.

31-year-old Narciso Munoz is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer.

Court documents say Narciso admitted things got out of hand and not only beat his mother with a rock but repeatedly stabbed her.

“It was like a crime scene in there, there was duct tape all over you know a pan that he had used to hit her with and you know she was okay she was in a fight or flight she was just scared, we all were,” Clark said.

Doctors at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison say Paulina is in critical condition, family members hope for a miracle.

“It wasn’t like they were arguing or fighting or anything it just happened out of nowhere,” Clark said.

Clark says Narciso struggles with mental illness and hopes telling this story brings more awareness about the disease.

“It’s not like one of those things where you wake up in the morning and you’re like oh yeah you know somebody’s gonna get hurt in my house today but with his mental stability and everything, it wasn’t exactly a surprise but like I said it’s not something that you would every expect out of anybody,” Clark said.

