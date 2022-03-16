Rochelle man gets 6 years for sex crimes against a child

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man formerly from Rochelle was sentenced Tuesday for a criminal sexual assault report from 2015.

Rocky D. Lara, 25, of Rochelle was sentenced to six years in jail for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

In 2015, the Rochelle Police Department investigated a sexual assault complaint made by a female minor against a male.

During the investigation, Lara was developed as a suspect and on January 12, 2022 plead guilty to the Class X felony.

