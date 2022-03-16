Advertisement

Rochelle man gets 6 years for sex crimes against a child

Lara, 25, of Rochelle was sentenced on March 15, 2022 to six years in jail for sex crimes...
Lara, 25, of Rochelle was sentenced on March 15, 2022 to six years in jail for sex crimes against a minor.(Ogle County Sheriff's Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man formerly from Rochelle was sentenced Tuesday for a criminal sexual assault report from 2015.

Rocky D. Lara, 25, of Rochelle was sentenced to six years in jail for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

In 2015, the Rochelle Police Department investigated a sexual assault complaint made by a female minor against a male.

During the investigation, Lara was developed as a suspect and on January 12, 2022 plead guilty to the Class X felony.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavarine Berry, 39 and Donyell Holcomb, 30 were arrested after a fight broke out at a local...
Gun found, arrests made after fight breaks out at trampoline park in Rockford
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton
Mercyhealth approved to move 70 beds from Rockton Ave. campus
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Shane Swick, 29, of Rockford is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
Several shots fired during car chase, according to Rockford police

Latest News

Meeting regarding new superintendent
Belvidere Board of Education talks new superintendent interview process
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an...
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
BELOIT ATTEMPTED MURDER
BELOIT ATTEMPTED MURDER
Narciso Munoz
South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her
240+ local individuals earn U.S. citizenship