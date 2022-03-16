Advertisement

Local history professor shares what he learned while living under Putin’s leadership

“Russia is a place where the corruption is becoming institutionalized.”
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The leadership style of Russian President Vladimir Putin is criticized and questioned by many foreign onlookers.

Rock Valley College Associate History Professor Dan Blumlo studied abroad in Russia for three months in 2008. He was working on speaking the language more fluently for his dissertation.

“I guess Russia is a place where the corruption is becoming institutionalized. Controlled by the state instead of by the mafia,” said Blumlo. “A very kind of closed off society, but a proud society.”

Despite criticism from outsiders, Putin has been generally popular among the Russian people.

“I guess it depends on you know how far we go back. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia transitioned to a democracy and multiparty democracy with freedom of speech and free media. A lot of it is the economy has gotten a lot better. You’ve got a middle class that when Putin came to power was 15 percent of the population,” said Blumlo. “Now it’s probably around 35 percent.”

Putin is seen as a frugal manly man that came up from a working class family, he added.

“So, I think that kind of helps his popularity. He knows the slang. He didn’t come from an intellectual family,” said Blumlo.

Russia invaded Georgia in 2008. According to Blumlo, that invasion was largely successful, which gave Putin confidence going into the 2014 attack of Crimea. Blumlo thinks Putin’s current goal is to stop the expansion of NATO.

“It’s hard to know where he would stop, but it seems at least he would want to take over and annex parts of eastern Ukraine, and then turn the rest of Ukraine into a puppet state or rump state,” he said. “Kind of like Belarus and some of the other former Soviet Republics that have throw Moscow leaders.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavarine Berry, 39 and Donyell Holcomb, 30 were arrested after a fight broke out at a local...
Gun found, arrests made after fight breaks out at trampoline park in Rockford
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton
Mercyhealth approved to move 70 beds from Rockton Ave. campus
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Shane Swick, 29, of Rockford is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
Several shots fired during car chase, according to Rockford police

Latest News

Meeting regarding new superintendent
Belvidere Board of Education talks new superintendent interview process
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an...
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
BELOIT ATTEMPTED MURDER
BELOIT ATTEMPTED MURDER
Narciso Munoz
South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her
240+ local individuals earn U.S. citizenship