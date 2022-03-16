Local history professor shares what he learned while living under Putin’s leadership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The leadership style of Russian President Vladimir Putin is criticized and questioned by many foreign onlookers.

Rock Valley College Associate History Professor Dan Blumlo studied abroad in Russia for three months in 2008. He was working on speaking the language more fluently for his dissertation.

“I guess Russia is a place where the corruption is becoming institutionalized. Controlled by the state instead of by the mafia,” said Blumlo. “A very kind of closed off society, but a proud society.”

Despite criticism from outsiders, Putin has been generally popular among the Russian people.

“I guess it depends on you know how far we go back. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia transitioned to a democracy and multiparty democracy with freedom of speech and free media. A lot of it is the economy has gotten a lot better. You’ve got a middle class that when Putin came to power was 15 percent of the population,” said Blumlo. “Now it’s probably around 35 percent.”

Putin is seen as a frugal manly man that came up from a working class family, he added.

“So, I think that kind of helps his popularity. He knows the slang. He didn’t come from an intellectual family,” said Blumlo.

Russia invaded Georgia in 2008. According to Blumlo, that invasion was largely successful, which gave Putin confidence going into the 2014 attack of Crimea. Blumlo thinks Putin’s current goal is to stop the expansion of NATO.

“It’s hard to know where he would stop, but it seems at least he would want to take over and annex parts of eastern Ukraine, and then turn the rest of Ukraine into a puppet state or rump state,” he said. “Kind of like Belarus and some of the other former Soviet Republics that have throw Moscow leaders.”

