Jefferson High School students attend their first career fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Jefferson High School get lessons in life today, during a career fair with various businesses and community leaders. As many industries struggle to fill open positions, many are looking to teenagers to help fill those gaps. That makes today’s career fair at Jefferson High School so important as businesses look to find a clear path to the future.

Academy coach Charles Kluzak says, “This is a huge impact for our students because they’ve come to their classrooms by way of zoom they’ve come to their classrooms this semester to kind of talk about thier companies now they actually get to meet them face to face.” The students walked table to table learning about job opportunities ranging from the medical field to the military. Staff sergeant Pedro Borunda with the US Marine Corps says it’s career fairs like these that help some students explore and research their options, he says, “the biggest thing that we do is present an opportunity for them...not to change their plans but give them an opportunity to kind of amplify that our biggest goal is to give them a choice in life.”

Organizers hope students find employment that allows them to feel more confident about their financial situation and give them leverage to move on to even better paying jobs and give area businesses a preview of their future workforce. Kluzak says, “This is a place for all of our community to connect with our kids both our juniors and seniors.”

