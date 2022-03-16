Community reacts to inpatient services closing at Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton Campus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockfordians on the west side say they feel defeated and disappointed in the Illinois Health Facility Board’s decision to approve the removal of inpatient beds at Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton Campus. Several say they think money should not be a concern when people’s lives are in question.

“It’s terrible, so this just, is very frustrating and I’m very nervous for the people I love,” said Community Member Andrew Snyder.

Snyder has lived on the west side of Rockford for 20 years. He is one of the many people feeling angry and concerned over the decision to close inpatient services at the Rockton Campus.

“My child who actually has special needs, and a lot of health problems, he’s actually like two blocks away from the hospital,” said Snyder. “Now, if something happens to him.... I mean what’s going to happen, it could be life or death.”

Snyder said he wished those making this decision considered the elderly and sick people in their life that rely on close and immediate care, before they decided to shut it down.

13-year-old Gloria Haran also worries about her safety. She ways the time it would take her to get from her home to the Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside Campus, could mean the difference between life and death, if she were ever in an emergency situation.

“I mean if I was shot, I would feel, that is kind of a high risk of death in this situation,” said Haran.

Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker represents citizens west of Meridian Road. He says this also affects those who live even further west, outside the city of Rockford.

“I’m retired from the Sheriff’s Department and I was attending on scene of several near fatal car crashes,” said Booker. “They were the closest hospital and there was times they just barely made it.”

Booker also says he wishes the hospital would have spoken with the board before this decision, because it is not just a city issue, but a county issue.

The overwhelming response from community members remained the same. They wish the board would reconsider it’s decision.

“They’re not going to be able to maintain a life,” said community member Quintin Roberson. “I mean seconds can cripple you or kill you.”

