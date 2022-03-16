Close to 70 Today!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with southwest winds increasing to 15 - 20 MPH and gusting as high as 30 MPH. Temperatures should have no problem getting close to 70 degrees for the daytime high. A few scattered showers tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Low 40′s on Friday with rain showers from time to time. Rain could mix or change over to snow late Friday night and Saturday morning. We will end up close to 50 by Saturday afternoon. 61 and sunny on Sunday for our 1st day of Spring.

