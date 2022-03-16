Auburn graduate Vederian Lowe prepares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams made the trip to champaign last Friday for a look at Auburn alum Vederian Lowe and other Fighting Illini athletes for Illinois’ Pro Day. The Pro Day caps off a busy offseason for Lowe, after participating in the East-West Bowl and the NFL Combine.

“I’m glad that I was able to do all three events and I felt like I got a lot out of doing everything that I wanted to and expected to do I ended up doing,” Lowe said.

The big showcase during Lowe’s Pro Day was with the bench press, which he didn’t do at the Combine. Lowe finished with 22 reps.

“It felt great man, I checked the box, I felt great about it, it’s just one thing that I just wanted to make sure I focused on here, got it done, did what I came to do and I feel like everything went very smoothly,” Lowe said.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema only spent one season with lowe but sees a lot of versatility in his NFL career.

“He’s got tremendous upside I think in the NFL the one thing that you want to do is that if you have a tackle that plays in your program if he plays both left and right, have a little bit of swing value that’s a good thing and that’s what he’ll bring,” Bielema said.

The highest marks Lowe has gotten in his evaluations so far are on his character, as the father of two boys and having guardianship over his teenage brother, he’s making it clear that he’s not messing around.

“When I tell teams what to expect from me, I tell them that they don’t how to teach me to be a professional, you’re not going to have to teach me how to carry myself, you’re not going to have to teach me about all the values about getting into this new lifestyle that we’re about to get into,” Lowe said, “I already have so much riding on my life that I can’t afford to have a little mess up.”

“I’m going to go into it from the jump from the start of my career, I’m already focused on that, and it’s going to take it to tremendous heights, and just knowing that from the jump is going to set me apart from other prospects,” Lowe added.

