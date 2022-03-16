Advertisement

4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested over 100 people, including four Disney employees, as part of a nearly weeklong human trafficking sting operation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 108 suspects as part of its “Operation March Sadness 2″ undercover human trafficking investigation which began March 8.

Detectives with the department said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as the “johns” who responded to the ads. Authorities said they were intending to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution and anyone participating in the trafficking of the victims.

The detectives also said they identified and investigated adults who engaged in online communications with people they believed were children, with the intent to commit sexual acts with them. The sheriff’s office said four men were arrested as a result.

The undercover detectives arranged to meet up with the suspects, who were arrested when they arrived at the location, the sheriff’s office said. Anti-trafficking organization members were also on site to speak with the prostitutes and determine if any were human trafficking victims.

The oldest person authorities said they arrested was 67-year-old Derek Collins. The youngest was a 17-year-old male, who was not identified for being a minor. Both were arrested for soliciting for a prostitute, police said.

The department was assisted by a number of other police departments in the region, as well as members from the Florida Department of Children and Families, and three anti-human trafficking organizations.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavarine Berry, 39 and Donyell Holcomb, 30 were arrested after a fight broke out at a local...
Gun found, arrests made after fight breaks out at trampoline park in Rockford
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton
Mercyhealth approved to move 70 beds from Rockton Ave. campus
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Shane Swick, 29, of Rockford is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
Several shots fired during car chase, according to Rockford police

Latest News

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two juveniles girls, resulting...
Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl that led to high schooler’s overdose
Meeting regarding new superintendent
Belvidere Board of Education talks new superintendent interview process