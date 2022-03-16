Advertisement

240+ local individuals earn U.S. citizenship

A long journey draws to a close as hundreds of residents across the Stateline officially call the U.S. home.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A day to remember in Rockford as nearly 250 people take an oath to support and defend the laws of the United States of America.

Hand on his heart, reciting the pledge of allegiance for the first time as a United States citizen, Marcos Lopez says he thought of everything that’s led up to this point.

“A lot of mixed emotions. I’m just thankful that I’m able to stand here today and say that I’m an American citizen now,” says Lopez.

Lopez is one of 247 residents from 47 different countries who became a citizen Wednesday morning at one of the area’s biggest naturalization ceremonies at the Coronado performing arts center in Rockford.

“Dream big and never give up. Continue your goals and no matter what just continue just work hard and go for it all that you want and all your dreams. They eventually will come true.”

Thanaa Alhasan and her husband also became citizens. She says this new beginning starts with her plans to pursue nursing school at OSF Healthcare.

“It was a very hard journey after that we feel like we are so accepted in this country because we didn’t feel the same thing in other countries,” says Alhasan.

One district judge says these people may lose citizenship from their home country but they will never lose their heritage.

“Our language is enriched by immigrants. We always emphasize you’re not leaving your native lands behind, you’re gonna be celebrating them with us,” says Northern District of Illinois Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.

These residents met several requirements to earn this right, including an interview, background check, and a constitution test.

