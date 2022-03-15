Advertisement

Why dog bite claims in Illinois are so high

The average cost of a dog bite claim is $48,433
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dog bites cost Illinoisans more than 35 million dollars a year according to a recent study and can seriously affect your homeowner insurance rates. State farm agent Brian Boyer is also a dog trainer, teaching a full German Shepard named Katie. He says most dog injuries are the fault of people.

“One way or the other I would say it’s never the dogs fault,” Boyer said.

Boyer says out of the 5000 households his branch covers he’s only had three claims this year.

“Many dog bites, especially minor ones we don’t even hear about. In other words, people take care of it however they have to,” Boyer told 23 news.

The claims usually involve either reconstructive surgery or emotional damage. Rarely from diseases like rabies. Boyer says if a family has a certain breed of dog, they may not get insured because those breeds are deemed dangerous

“There are some companies, some situations where they will not insure someone if they have a German Shepherd, or a Pitbull or a Rottweiler”

Boyer says it’s up to the owners to know how a dog acts, and up to others to use common sense. So, they don’t end up between the jaws of a canine

