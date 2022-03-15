Advertisement

Students at Thurgood Marshall School create card game to raise money

Local middle school students raise money through a charity they learned about in their Social Studies class
By Quini Amma
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at a local middle school find a unique way to help other children in Ukraine; it involves a simple trading card. After learning about charities, Gary Peterson’s 6th grade social studies class at Thurgood Marshal School took steps to make a difference in the world. Their project started with Americares, a charity that helps people affected by poverty or a disaster.

Students in Thurgood Marshall Elementary’s 6th grade Social Studies class receive a lesson in humanity. Their teacher Gary Peterson challenged them to find a charity and make a difference in someone’s lift. “I just feel like it’s nice how we aren’t just sitting back and were like oh yea Ukraine’s just gonna deal with it by themselves, but instead were actually doing something to help them,” says 6th grader Lucas Vanderwaal.

The project started when Mr. Peterson asked each teacher so submit a photo and bio of their pet to be put on a trading card then students would get a card for every dollar they donate. They’re almost like trading cards they tell a little bit about it and the teachers put their little howdies on the back ‚” said Mr. Gary Peterson. Swapping cards became so popular that the whole school got involved, raising money for people suffering in Ukraine which administrators say is a gesture of hope.

“We’re lucky that we don’t have to deal with the war and stuff but its good that we can help people that do have to deal with it and that wish of like helping others,” says student Khloe Hartsfield.

The project started two days ago and so far the school collected $400. Students set a goal of $2000 by the end of this month.

