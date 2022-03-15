RVC Men’s Basketball reflects on final D3 game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It wasn’t quite the ending they had in mind, but the RVC Men’s Basketball season ended their season on a high note, finishing third in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament

“Not all teams in the nation can say they brought home a plaque but I think it’s huge for RVC,” Freshman Guard George Williams said.

After an 80 to 66 win over Dallas Eastfield, the team says goodbye to five sophomores, including Hononegah grad Nick Pierson

“takes me back to high school with those small stadiums, packed crowds, Hononegah versus Boylan, and it felt exactly the same out here and it was just fun to relive the experience and to know that this could possibly be my last so I gotta give it all I can be,” Pierson said.

The group also featured east alum Chris Burnell, who came to RVC as a transfer from Kirkwood in Iowa, RVC Head Coach Tyler Bredehoft making it clear that Burnell made a difference

“His maturity, his experience was so big for us, he was a leader from day one, the good thing with Chris is that he’s pretty familiar with all the guys on the team already,” Bredehoft said, “but having him come in and his experience and his leadership was so big for us this year, we wouldn’t have been at this point if we didn’t have Chris.”

“it’s been a heartfelt moment, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come here and to make it to nationals and that was the goal to come home and get some wins and have fun and that’s what we did”

Even Burnell’s high school coach Roy Sackmaster, finding Burnell’s season to be poetic

“you make decisions in life you don’t know if they’re going to work out and for them to come back and have this here and to finish it off this way, it’s one of those things where you couldn’t write it any better,” Sackmaster said.

“it’s not the goal that we wanted but we finished with a win and to finish on a high note and that’s the best way we could finish this season,” Burnell said.

Now, the move officially begins to Division II for RVC.

“We’re going to miss those guys quite a bit, it’s hard to replace guys like this but we’ll try to go find guys that want to come in and do things the way we do,” Bredehoft said.

