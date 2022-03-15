No injuries in rollover accident at Liberty Blv. and N. 2nd

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s department confirmed no injuries are reported in the accident.

Reports about a rollover vehicle with possible entrapment came through Tuesday just after 5 p.m.

23 News viewers sent video of the accident as well as detail submissions saying several police, fire trucks and ambulances are on the scene assisting with the rollover.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

