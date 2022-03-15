Mercyhealth approved to move 70 beds from Rockton Ave. campus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board held a hearing on closing the medical/surgical unit at Mercyhealth’s Rockton campus.

Javon Bea, Mercyhealth’s President and CEO, presented many reasons why the review board should remove the west side campus from hospital status and change it to a medical campus, one reason being Mercyhealth holds only one hospital license even though services are located at two different sites.

The other major factor, Bea argues, is the risk versus reward if the Rockton campus ever floods like it did in 2018.

“After the 2018 flood, we installed flood doors in front of certain entrances to the hospital and bricked in windows where the water had come in. But last year, in August 2021, with another heavy rainfall, the water came up to the top of the flood doors. If it had rained a little harder, the hospital would have flooded, and the dirty storm sewer water would have contaminated the hospital,” Bea notes in his presentation to the review board.

The picture below shows flooding in August 2021 outside the west side campus:

Nearly 3 inches of water outside former the Rockford Memorial Hospital has Mercyhealth's President and CEO, Javon Bea asking 'If not now, when will the campus experience another flood event?' (Mercyhealth)

Bea said that for a number of reasons, including an underutilization of beds, and most importantly, the inability to safely handle complicated medical, surgical and OB patients that come into the Rockton Ave. site.

“Rockford has more inpatient beds per capita than any community in the entire state of Illinois. Rockford has one hospital bed for every 260 residents, our Rockford residents are blessed to have such readily available hospitals and inpatients beds in their time of need,” Bea said.

City leaders and others opponents of the changes say closing the unit could create a healthcare desert on Rockford’s west side. They believe it’s an example of putting profit over people.

Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement after the review board’s decision.

“Today, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted to approve the request to close 70 inpatient beds at Javon Bea Hospital on North Rockton Avenue. In making the vote, nearly every member commented that they had great reservations about the decision, but were bound by statute to vote yes since the organization had submitted the appropriate paperwork. I’m glad that the members were concerned about this closure impacting the most vulnerable in our community. I am too. I will continue to fight for what is right for our residents and for our community.”

“The CEO has made it very clear that cost is a significant concern here in this particular case, but I believe with the elimination of the med-surge beds that they’re proposing it will be a significant impact on the safety net services in that particular area,” said Illinois Health Facility board member Antoinette Hardy-Waller.

Bea maintains that Mercyhealth means to close only the 70 medical/surgical beds, keeping the building for outpatient units, including but not limited to radiation and chemo cancer services, gastroenterology services and outpatient orthopedic surgeries.

