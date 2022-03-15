Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Narciso Munoz
South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton
Mercyhealth approved to move 70 beds from Rockton Ave. campus
Community reacts to inpatient services closing
Community reacts to inpatient services closing at Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton Campus
Dallas M. Helfrich, 23, of Dixon was arrested on outstanding warrants and faces multiple charges.
Dixon man faces sexual abuse, battery charges

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57...
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in crash on I-57 near Charleston; entire interstate closed Mississippi County, Mo.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires reported in Missouri interstate crash
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas