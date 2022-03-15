Advertisement

Man crashes motorcycle on rising drawbridge in Florida

A motorcyclist was caught on camera crashing his vehicle as a drawbridge was rising.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A motorcyclist crashed on a rising drawbridge Saturday morning and narrowly missed falling into the river below.

The Georgia man was in Daytona Beach for Bike Week when he approached the drawbridge crossing the Halifax River.

He crashed through a lowered traffic arm before dropping his motorcycle, which ended up dangling over the river by its trailer.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

He told police he didn’t see the lowered traffic arms because he was wiping rain off his helmet’s face shield.

Police said the crash caused $5,000 in damage to the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was charged with careless driving, which has a $166 fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Narciso Munoz
South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton
Mercyhealth approved to move 70 beds from Rockton Ave. campus
Community reacts to inpatient services closing
Community reacts to inpatient services closing at Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton Campus
Dallas M. Helfrich, 23, of Dixon was arrested on outstanding warrants and faces multiple charges.
Dixon man faces sexual abuse, battery charges

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57...
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in crash on I-57 near Charleston; entire interstate closed Mississippi County, Mo.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires reported in Missouri interstate crash
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas