Hononegah Special Olympics Basketball team wins State Championship

The team won the Division II Championship in Bloomington last week
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah Athletics are celebrating another winter sports state championship this week after the Hononegah Special Olympics Basketball team won the High School Division II State Championship.

On Monday the high school held a pep rally to celebrate the accomplishment.

“Our main goal and this is kind of the motto of Special Olympics but it’s just to have fun,” Head Coach Nathan Loft said, “Obviously winning State was really great and a great experience but it was just a really fun overall experience for our kids.”

