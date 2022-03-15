Section of highway named after fallen Roscoe soldier

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 20-year-old US Army Specialist Brandon Rowe of Roscoe went to war after the United States invaded Iraq, and was the first person from the 101st Airborne Division to die in the war in 2003. Now, a portion of Highway 251, near Bridge St., will be renamed to “SPC. Brandon Rowe Memorial Highway”.

“He paid the ultimate sacrifice, so we could have those freedoms....that so many others around the world don’t have,” said Sen. Dave Syverson (R). “People will be asking questions about ‘who is that’, and it’s going to give opportunity for parents and others to explain it, and that is going to keep his memory alive, and the sacrifices he made for us alive.”

“You know this is a sad time,” said Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R). “But it’s also a time to celebrate the very meaning of what he did, and the sacrifice that both he and his family made.”

A plaque was presented to Brandon’s mother Wendy Borowski on Monday, to honor her son. The man who made it, Winnebago County Board Member Fred Wescott, says what began as his passion for woodworking, turned into something he’s been doing for over 6 years.

“I just started to do this, and it just became more and more of a labor of love than a hobby,” said Wescott.

Wescott’s father was a World War 2 veteran. He says that it is incredibly important we show our support to families who have lost a relative while serving our country. Wescott has done his part by making more than 3000 plaques for veterans.

“I do it every single day,” said Wescott. “Not a day goes by that I ain’t making plaques in my basement.”

He says this is least he can do to say thank you to Brandon and his family. “It’s something that they can save for life,” said Wescott.

Syverson adds that naming roads in honor of heroes like Brandon, will allow the community to remember his name and the sacrifices he made for our freedom for decades to come.

The Veterans of Foriegn Wars will host a Brandon Rowe Memorial Dedication Ceremony this Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. IT will be at the First National Bank, 5360 Bridge St., followed by a lunch at the VFW Post 2955.

