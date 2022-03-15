Advertisement

Gas price hike could take a toll on the upcoming farming season

Farmers could see an increase in production costs as the cost of equipment, food and resources rise along with gas prices.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With growing season expected to start in late April, area farmers feel the heat from the gas price hike.

The busy season hasn’t even started yet, but Richard Beuth is already worried. He says it may soon cost too much to harvest crops from his land in ogle county to your table amid rising fuel costs.

“I’ve been farming for almost 50 years and I’ve never seen costs go up this fast,” says Beuth. “I roughly figure it’s gonna cost me about $200 an acre more this year than last year, and our total costs, a lot of fertilizer costs have more than doubled.”

Beuth has 1,400 acres of land to plant on and he still has to fill the gas tanks in his trucks and tractors, which all run on diesel fuel. At $4.20/gallon, he worries the cost will start to outweigh his profits.

“We don’t even know we’re going to get good crops this summer. So it’s just a time of uncertainty that I’ve never seen before.”

Beuth is also battling supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic which affects the cost of minerals he relies on like fertilizer, nitrogen and phosphate. He expects to shell out $120 more than what he usually pays.

“If we don’t get the ports open over there and recreate and all over the world. We’re going to be short a fertilizer and then we’re not going to be able to raise as much food as we would like.”

The hike in gas will most likely trickle down to farmers’ customers. It’s something Beuth says he may have to consider for his farm as he continues to prepare for the growing season.

“We all depend on world trade for buying and selling them. And that’s where we need to get back to.”

Beuth says the parts shortage also impacts farmers. Sometimes it could take a month to get a certain part so machines like a corn planter won’t be put to good use as farmers would like to use them,

