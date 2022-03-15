DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Advertisement

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company's debit card designed for drivers.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT
(AP) - Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, whether or not they are completing deliveries at the time.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15, for example.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

Uber’s surcharge — of up to 55 cents for rides and 45 cents for Uber Eats orders — will go directly to drivers for at least 60 days.

DoorDash said it isn’t passing its costs on to customers right now. Its programs are scheduled to run through April.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. Global supply concerns stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are contributing to the higher prices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

