Advertisement

Burglary suspect allegedly demanded money through note to Beloit credit union teller

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery of a credit union in Beloit Tuesday after the suspect allegedly approached the teller with a note demanding money.

In a Facebook post by the City of Beloit Police Department, it states the robbery occurred around 12:10 p.m. at Advia Credit Union on the 700 block of 4th Street.

After the suspect demanded the money, police say the suspect received cash and ran away from the area. No one was injured.

Officers did not report how much money was stolen or give any descriptors of the suspect.

Police stated that this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the department’s non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Narciso Munoz
South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton
Mercyhealth approved to move 70 beds from Rockton Ave. campus
Community reacts to inpatient services closing
Community reacts to inpatient services closing at Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton Campus
Dallas M. Helfrich, 23, of Dixon was arrested on outstanding warrants and faces multiple charges.
Dixon man faces sexual abuse, battery charges

Latest News

Multiple deaths and vehicles fires in a major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57...
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in crash on I-57 near Charleston; entire interstate closed Mississippi County, Mo.
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf
St. Patrick's Day
Stephenson Co. celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with special events
South Beloit man pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse