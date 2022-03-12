Voters to decide future of Walnut Acres Nursing Home

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Nursing Home Committee of Stephenson County has passed a resolution to place a question on the primary ballot for June 28, 2022, to let voters decide if Walnut Acres should be sold or preserved by the county.

Chairperson Casey Jacobs Anthony says, “I believe that the future of the nursing home should be determined by the voters. As we are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, we acknowledge the struggles of Walnut Acres, as well as all nursing homes, have been encountering. The value of our nursing home is directly impacted by its present operation and the quality of care it provides to the residents of Stephenson County. If the nursing home is closed, the value is only the empty building.”

The nursing home committee has approved agreements with a nursing home management company to assist Walnut Acres with finding a permanent administrator, evaluating the current operations and any future projections. Anthony says the committee received a positive report from the billing company that many past billing issues have been corrected and Walnut Acres is on schedule to start receiving consistent reimbursements.

The billing company, Excalibur, says it’s forecasted an income of between $350,000 and $400,000 every month starting in April that’s enough to cover expenses.

Anthony says the Finance Committee will meet on Monday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Stewart Center to consider closing or selling the nursing home.

