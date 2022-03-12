Tale of two seasons this weekend with winter on Saturday, spring on Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Get ready for a quick temperature change within a span of 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday. It’s also looking very much likely it’ll be the last hurrah of the subzero wind chills for the season. It’ll also be helpful to keep the sunglasses handy this weekend!

Observed temperatures throughout the Stateline on Friday were below freezing with spots west not even getting out of the 20s for highs. Unfortunately, much of the same will be around on Saturday with highs only in the low-to-mid 20s. Numbers in this range are 20-25 degrees below the normal high temperature, which goes up to 45 degrees for Rockford starting Saturday.

Cold and blustery Saturday morning with wind chills below zero in the morning (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A chilly Saturday is coming with wind chills in the teens through the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind chills will also be below zero in the morning while afternoon wind chills remain in the single digits and teens. Otherwise, expect a good amount of sunshine throughout Saturday. Then late, we’ll see an increase in clouds along with a chance for light snow overnight. The best chances of the snow will be in areas north and east of Rockford but it won’t amount to much. Perhaps a quick dusting in a few locales can’t be ruled out.

It's possible a few spots could see snow overnight tomorrow, especially areas north and east. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It's possible a few spots could see snow overnight tomorrow, especially areas north and east. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then, a large jump in temperatures starts Sunday afternoon where forecast highs will be nearly 30 degrees above Saturday in the lower 50s. This will start a stretch of continued mild weather throughout the week, peaking in the 60s starting midweek. We’ll be remaining dry through at least early Thursday because there are indications that we may end the work week with some rain Thursday night and into Friday.

A 30 degree difference in temperatures is likely on Saturday and Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Stay tuned on that, otherwise bundle up for Saturday and then enjoy the mild starting Sunday! The latest 8-14 day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures being favored in the forecast.

Above normal temperatures are favored going through the end of March. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.