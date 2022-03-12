Rock Valley men fall short of national title game, lose in semifinals to North Lake

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Malik Marshall’s layup gave Rock Valley College an eight point with 6:25 remaining in the NJCAA Division III national semifinals. However, the Golden Eagles were held without a field goal the rest of the way, losing to North Lake 66-65.

“If we play (North Lake) ten times, I think we win five and they win five,” explained RVC head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. “Just tonight, they made a couple more plays. We just couldn’t make that one more.”

Rock Valley had one more opportunity to win the game with three seconds remaining. Chris Burnell inbounded the ball with a cross court pass to Aleksa Markovic, who then dished it to Malik Marshall. The Rockford Christian grad got off a clean look from three, but it clanked off the side of the rim as time expired.

“We kind of struggled to hit some shots there, but our defense was good enough to give us one more chance there at the end to try and win it and it just didn’t go.”

The Golden Eagles were led by Nick Pierson. The Hononegah grad finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. East grad Chris Burnell was held to just nine points on 3-13 shooting. But Bredehoeft knows they still have something to play for.

“You have a chance to win your last game of the year. I told them you got until midnight to all feel bad, feel sorry for yourself, and then at midnight, we got to flip the switch and we got to try and win a third place trophy.”

Rock Valley will face Dallas-Eastfield for third place at home at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Golden Eagles have two national championships and two runner-up trophies. They can win just their fifth national trophy in program history in their final game in DIII.

