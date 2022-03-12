Mayor McNamara says he’s overwhelmed with Rockford’s support for Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor Tom McNamara said the show of support for Ukraine from Rockford residents and businesses is overwhelming.

As of three days ago, the Brovary Relief Fund raised more than $75,000. As of Thursday, six and a half pallets of medical supplies are headed to Ukraine. McNamara said the situation is only getting worse. He’s been in direct contact with someone in Brovary who told him women and children are dying. Their homes are being destroyed.

McNamara said the need for donations is greater than ever. You can donate at cfnil.org or kidsaroundtheworld.com.

“You probably saw on the news, Brovary is under direct assault and is getting pummeled by the murderous Putin. She called it a hail of fire coming down onto their residential structures,” said McNamara bout his friend in Ukraine. “She says the enemy has been violating all possible and impossible moral principles and foundations of humanity.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.