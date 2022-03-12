Advertisement

Mayor McNamara says he’s overwhelmed with Rockford’s support for Ukraine

The Brovary Relief Fund raised more than $75,000 since it launched.
Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country
Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country(WFIE)
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor Tom McNamara said the show of support for Ukraine from Rockford residents and businesses is overwhelming.

As of three days ago, the Brovary Relief Fund raised more than $75,000. As of Thursday, six and a half pallets of medical supplies are headed to Ukraine. McNamara said the situation is only getting worse. He’s been in direct contact with someone in Brovary who told him women and children are dying. Their homes are being destroyed.

McNamara said the need for donations is greater than ever. You can donate at cfnil.org or kidsaroundtheworld.com.

“You probably saw on the news, Brovary is under direct assault and is getting pummeled by the murderous Putin. She called it a hail of fire coming down onto their residential structures,” said McNamara bout his friend in Ukraine. “She says the enemy has been violating all possible and impossible moral principles and foundations of humanity.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Man wanted in Rockford for allegedly touching himself in front of minors at Target
Man wanted in Rockford for allegedly touching himself in front of minors at Target
Heavy traffic expected in Rockford this weekend
Man arrested for allegedly killing woman and her unborn child
Friends, family see arrest after Ogle county investigation
Rockford’s First Cannabinoid-Infused Bakery opens its doors
Rockford’s First Cannabinoid-Infused Bakery opens its doors

Latest News

Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure
Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure
Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure
Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure
Walnut Acres is saved from private purchase.
Voters to decide future of Walnut Acres Nursing Home
Tale of two seasons
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 3/11/2022