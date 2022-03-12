Advertisement

Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure

Loved ones host a vigil Friday evening to strive to keep her light alive.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a dozen family members grieve the life of one of their own after she was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

Loved ones say McGee was taken far too soon when she stopped at Fasfuel near E. State St. and Newtowne Dr. in Rockford. She was grabbing snacks for her three kids before she was hit and killed by a car.

“I think we shouldn’t have been here for a candle vigil for her. People should be cautious especially at nighttime when they are driving to be aware of pedestrians and other vehicles,” says family friend Abigayl Garcia.

Almost a week later, McGee’s family and friends gather to honor her near her resting place.

“We are all here with her showing support. We’re here for her and her kids which were left behind. That’s what her family was about,” says McGee’s mother Wilma Johnson

Johnson speaks highly of her daughter. She says McGee was independent, priding herself on not asking for help. Johnson says it doesn’t feel real.

“I’ve been told many bits and pieces of information but it just didn’t add up. I didn’t get the full story we’re still doing research on all of that, but she never made it back and here we are,” says Johnson.

Mcgee leaves behind a 3, 7 and 11-year-old and a family who misses her dearly. The family says they just want to feel closure.

“Please come forward because it’s heartbreaking. She got three kids we need you to confess. If you don’t cause my daughter she’s the kind of person that will forgive you. We just need closure,” says Johnson.

Mcgee’s sister Princess Holland says her grandmother’s brother died the same way her sister did just in the last six months.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. As of now they haven’t been identified or charged.

