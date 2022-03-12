One of a kind bicycle shop opens in Pecatonica

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local automobile mechanic with over a decade of skills under his belt will turn his focus to bicycling.

Rich Backeberg and his wife Sarah will open The Bicycle Hub in Pecatonica with a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, March 12. With gas prices climbing, the Backeberg’s hope their shop with provide a more cost-effective way to get around town and help customers take advantage of the area’s bike path.

They took over the shop this past August and quickly started construction. Rich added a service where employees will come to your home, pick up your bike and take it back to the shop for repairs before returning it to you. He also says he will repair your bike even if you didn’t buy it from his shop.

You can check out the shop’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.