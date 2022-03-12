Advertisement

One of a kind bicycle shop opens in Pecatonica

By Quini Amma
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local automobile mechanic with over a decade of skills under his belt will turn his focus to bicycling.

Rich Backeberg and his wife Sarah will open The Bicycle Hub in Pecatonica with a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, March 12. With gas prices climbing, the Backeberg’s hope their shop with provide a more cost-effective way to get around town and help customers take advantage of the area’s bike path.

They took over the shop this past August and quickly started construction. Rich added a service where employees will come to your home, pick up your bike and take it back to the shop for repairs before returning it to you. He also says he will repair your bike even if you didn’t buy it from his shop.

You can check out the shop’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Man wanted in Rockford for allegedly touching himself in front of minors at Target
Man wanted in Rockford for allegedly touching himself in front of minors at Target
Heavy traffic expected in Rockford this weekend
Man arrested for allegedly killing woman and her unborn child
Friends, family see arrest after Ogle county investigation
Rockford’s First Cannabinoid-Infused Bakery opens its doors
Rockford’s First Cannabinoid-Infused Bakery opens its doors

Latest News

Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure
Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure
Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure
Family holds vigil for Tikarra McGee, asks for closure
Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country
Mayor McNamara says he’s overwhelmed with Rockford’s support for Ukraine
Walnut Acres is saved from private purchase.
Voters to decide future of Walnut Acres Nursing Home
Tale of two seasons
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 3/11/2022