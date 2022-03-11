Winnebago County Mental Health Board discusses how funds are helping those in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Mental Health Board Advisor, Jeanette Towns, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1995.

“I had no mental health care, I had no education, and I did not know where to go,” said Towns. “I just turned my family upside down....and it took 10 years. A few stints in jail, a few stints in mental hospitals, to finally get some help.”

Since Towns found that help, she has been a huge advocate for mental health in Winnebago County, and a big part of the campaign supporting the mental health tax referendum in 2020. Rockford Urban Ministries invited community members to learn how the half-cent per dollar sales tax, helps those struggling in the community.

“That money is being very carefully spent on social justice issues and services for people in need,” said Rockford Urban Ministries Director Stanley Campbell.

Region 1 Planning Director of Community Impact Jason Holcomb says the funding goes towards specific mental health programs that are in the most high demand. Holcomb says the board has use just nearly $1.5 of the $8.8. million dollars of funds they have received. Thousands of Rockford residents have already been served.

“Getting people earlier and earlier in the intervention process and diverting them from the criminal justice system, and helping them to services that they need,” said Holcomb.

Towns reminds anyone struggling that these programs are funded for a reason.

“Don’t let stigma and shame stop you from seeking help,” said Towns.

Holcomb says the reason the $8.8 million dollars has not all been spent yet is because of a staffing shortage with some of these programs, but they are already planning to see a rise in staffing. Once these programs are at full capacity, Holcomb says even more services can be added and the results will be transformational.

