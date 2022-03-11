Advertisement

Tobacco use in adolescents continues to rise

Overall tobacco use is making a comeback, and vapes are sticking around
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 attacks people’s lungs, especially anyone with respiratory problems because of smoking. However, those statistics aren’t enough to stop many adolescents from using tobacco products. In fact, tobacco use is on the rise. According to Winnebago County’s recent youth survey, 10% of 8th graders used a vape in the last year, rising to 24% for 12th graders.

“There is concern from some of the national data that vaping and smoking among adolescent populations has increased,” said Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

The same is true for other tobacco products. Centers for disease control data from 2021 says 2.55 million students used or currently use a tobacco product. Martell worries what could happen if this number continues to climb.

“These early behaviors that we form, and the social context in which we do it, have implications throughout our life and our health,” she told 23 News.

Martell says smoking behaviors are growing among adults in Winnebago County. She says that contributes to the county’s overall poor health and makes it more appealing to adolescents.

