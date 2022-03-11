Advertisement

Rockford’s First Cannabis-Infused Bakery opens its doors

Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery will sit on the corner of East State Street and Perryville Rd
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 1834, Rockford’s founders planted a hemp field to create rope long enough to help people cross the Rock River. Just two years ago, hemp made a comeback, and is available across the state. Now it’s about to take on a new form at a bakery off East State Street.

Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery had a soft opening was March 9th, with the grand opening set for March 16th, at 4:20 in the afternoon. The bakery infuses its items with cannabis, owners say it can help people who suffer from stress and pain, or give a psychoactive café experience.

In addition to the baked goods, it will offer drinks, with a bit of CBD, Delta 8 or Delta 9.

Multiple dispensaries have opened around the Stateline, and owner Erik Carlson says the closest place to go for infused baked goods prior to this bakery opening was Chicago.

“We have a wide variety of things and so our flower we’re particularly proud of because we grow it right here in Rockford. And we’ve given it some really great Rockford names to pay tribute to our home town. We have sock monkey and Sinnissippi sunrise thought are two of my favorites,” Carlson said.

Carlson says they will only sell THC infused products to those who are over the age of 21, but they still have baked goods and drinks available to those underage.

Winnebago County Mental Health Board discusses how funds are helping those in need
Winnebago County Mental Health Board discusses how funds are helping those in need
Winnebago County Mental Health Board discusses how funds help those in need
Winnebago County Mental Health Board discusses how funds help those in need
